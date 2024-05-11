Islamic hardliners cement grip over Iran's parliament after election runoff

Iran’s hardliner Islamist on Saturday won the bulk of the remaining seats in an election run-off to claim full control of the Islamic Republic's parliament.

The result, tallied with that of the previous vote in March, gives hardliners 233 of the 290 seats in Iran’s parliament.

Hardliners seek more repressive restrictions in line with Islamic sharia, including demanding that women don veils in public. They are also defined by enmity toward the West, particularly the United States, and virulent antisemitism.

Those politicians calling for change in the country’s government, known broadly as reformists, have been for the most part barred from running in the election.

Vote counting began after the ballots closed late Friday, with the election authority publishing the names of the winners the day after.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi stated the election saw “good participation,” without elaborating. “All elected people have had a relatively good and acceptable” number of votes, he said.

The parliament in Iran plays a secondary role in governing the country though it can intensify pressure on the administration when deciding on the annual budget and other important bills. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say in all important state matters.