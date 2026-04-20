Israel’s Mossad, IDF, and Shin Bet said they have exposed an Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-backed terror apparatus that planned attacks on strategic infrastructure and Israeli and Jewish targets in Azerbaijan. The agencies said the main plot involved an attempt to strike the BTC oil pipeline running through Georgia and Turkey, alongside additional targets in Azerbaijan.

According to the joint statement, the cell was disrupted after Azerbaijani authorities arrested its members while they were allegedly preparing operational activity. The suspects were reportedly found with explosive drones and other munitions that had been smuggled into the country, as well as intelligence material gathered on intended targets, including the Israeli embassy and a synagogue in Baku.

The Israeli agencies said the operatives were acting under direct instruction from Iran and were involved in collecting intelligence through surveillance and photography. They added that the exposure of the network followed joint intelligence work and investigations that uncovered what they described as the wider structure of the IRGC’s covert external operations apparatus.

Israel said the apparatus was directed by senior IRGC figures responsible for operations outside Iran, who coordinated recruitment and training of operatives to carry out attacks on Israeli, Jewish, and Western targets abroad. It said the dismantling of the cell in Azerbaijan was part of a broader effort to prevent attacks linked to this network.

The Mossad, the IDF, and the Shin Bet said they will continue working with international partners to counter similar threats and disrupt attempts to target strategic infrastructure and diplomatic sites abroad.