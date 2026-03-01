Israel strikes Iran's protest suppression bases in Tehran, WSJ reports

Israel launched airstrikes Sunday targeting regime bases in Tehran responsible for suppressing civil unrest, according to people familiar with the matter cited by the Wall Street Journal. The strikes hit key facilities linked to Iran's protest suppression apparatus amid ongoing military operations against the Islamic Republic.

Among the targets was Tharallah Headquarters, a central component of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' protest suppression network. The WSJ said Tharallah coordinates intelligence, policing, Basij militia street enforcers, and psychological operations during periods of unrest. Israel also struck the special-units headquarters of the Iranian police command, known as Faraja, which handles riot control and civil unrest suppression.

People familiar with the matter told the Journal that the strikes focused on facilities actively involved in recent protests. The operation reflects Israel's strategy of targeting not only military but also internal security infrastructure of the Iranian regime.

The attacks come as Israel conducts a broader campaign against Iranian targets following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials. The WSJ report underscores the scope of Israeli operations reaching into Tehran's political-security core.

No immediate comment was available from Israeli officials on the specific strikes reported by the Journal. The operations continue as Iran faces internal challenges and external military pressure.