Israeli warplanes targeted an air defense radar system near Isfahan in Iran, as per information from a U.S. official cited by ABC News.

The official indicated that the missiles used in the attack were fired from outside Iran, although specific details regarding the launch location have not been disclosed.

The strike, described as "very limited," reportedly aimed at the destruction of the radar site, which formed part of the protective infrastructure surrounding the Iranian nuclear facility at Natanz. Although an initial assessment suggests that the radar site was indeed destroyed, a comprehensive evaluation of the impact is still pending.

This development aligns with the discovery of shrapnel in Iraq earlier on Friday, believed to be linked to a two-stage munition. While not yet confirmed, the presence of such shrapnel potentially correlates with the reported missile attack on the air defense radar system in Iran.

Iran had previously claimed that an attack near Isfahan involved three drones, stating that these unmanned aircraft were successfully intercepted and destroyed by air defenses. However, there was no mention of missiles or damage inflicted by the attack, according to Iranian state television.