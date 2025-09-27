Israel the most 'isolated, despised regime,' charges Khamenei, mocking Netanyahu over UN walkout

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday hit out at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after hundreds of diplomats from dozens of countries walked out of his address before the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

“Today, the evil Zionist regime is the most despised and isolated regime in the world,” he wrote in a post on X, captioning a photo of Netanyahu speaking to a largely empty General Assembly.

When Netanyahu ascended the rostrum to speak, a number of delegations immediately walked out, with the implication that they had attended with the sole goal of leaving, as the Israeli premier was the day's first speaker.

In his address, Netanyahu sharply denounced Western countries for embracing Palestinian statehood as a consequence of the October 7 massacre, accusing them of sending the message that "murdering Jews pays off."

The problem with the two state solution is that "the Palestinians don't want a state next to Israel. They want a Palestinian state instead of Israel," Netanyahu went on to assert. "The uncomfortable truth is that what has driven the conflict is not the absence of a Palestinian state but the presence of a Jewish one."