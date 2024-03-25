Israel thwarts Iranian attempt to smuggle advanced weapons into West Bank

Israeli security forces foiled an Iranian attempt to smuggle advanced weapons, through Tehran's Quds Force, into the West Bank, according to a statement released Monday.

The Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) and the Israeli military (IDF) disclosed that Iranian operation was headed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Division 4000 and its Quds Force in Syria.

According to the statement, the operation was exposed and foiled during the questioning of Palestinian operatives who were planning to carry out attacks against Israeli targets.

In particular, the investigation revealed the recent activities of Munir Makdeh, a Palestinian living in Lebanon, who has been a known operative of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, as well as for his contacts with the IRGC.

IDF Spokesperson

According to the investigations, it was exposed that Makdeh had been recruiting operatives in the West Bank to carry out attacks and smuggle Iranian weapons, as well as financing the various units he recruited.

As part of the operation, a significant amount of advanced military equipment and weapons were seized, listed as follows.

IDF Spokesperson

- Two BTB15 cluster bombs

- Five Iranian anti-tank mines of the YM-2 model and five fuses

- Four M203 grenade launchers

- 15 kg of C4 fuel

- 10 kg of Semtex

- 13 anti-tank shoulder missiles

- 15 RPG launchers

- 16 RPG-7 rockets

- 25 hand grenades

- 33 M4 assault rifles

- 50 handguns