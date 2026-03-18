The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed a significant wave of airstrikes targeting key military and security infrastructure in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

According to an official IDF statement, the strikes were carried out on Tuesday by the Israeli Air Force, operating under the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate. The operation focused on command centers, ballistic missile infrastructure, and additional strategic assets linked to Iran’s security and military apparatus.

Among the primary targets was the headquarters of the IRGC Security Unit, which Israeli officials say is responsible for suppressing domestic protests and civil unrest within Iran.

Also struck was a maintenance facility to the General Logistics and Support Department of Iran’s Internal Security Forces, as well as a command center associated with the country’s ballistic missile array.

Israeli forces also targeted several Iranian air defense systems. The IDF stated that these actions were intended to expand the Israeli Air Force’s aerial freedom of operation over Iranian airspace, suggesting a broader strategic effort to establish air superiority in the region.

The IDF described the operation as part of a wider phase aimed at “deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations” of Iran’s governing structure. No immediate reports of casualties or independent confirmation of the extent of the damage were available.