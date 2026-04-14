Deep divisions between the United States and Iran over uranium enrichment remain the central obstacle in ongoing negotiations, according to multiple reports citing people familiar with the talks.

The sources have said the US position is not a permanent ban on enrichment but a proposed 20-year “suspension” of all nuclear activity. The arrangement, according to the sources cited by the New York Times and Axios, would allow Iran to maintain that it has not permanently given up its rights under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

In response, Iran has proposed suspending nuclear activity for up to five years, according to two senior Iranian officials and one US official cited in reporting on the discussions. The proposal mirrors an earlier Iranian offer made during talks in Geneva in February, which collapsed and were followed by President Donald Trump’s decision to escalate military action.

While the nuclear dispute remains the core issue in the negotiations, additional disagreements still remain, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and limits on Iran’s support for regional proxy groups. But US officials maintain that Iran’s refusal to dismantle its nuclear infrastructure and transfer enriched material abroad remains the central obstacle.

According to the reports, Washington has proposed that Iran halt enrichment for roughly 20 years and remove enriched uranium from its territory, while Tehran has insisted on retaining its stockpile and rejecting any permanent dismantlement. A source familiar with the talks said Iran has agreed in principle to dilute highly enriched uranium, but US officials consider this insufficient due to concerns it could be re-enriched quickly.

US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that Iran will determine the next steps in the conflict, following stalled negotiations in Pakistan, while rejecting claims that the talks ended in failure.

“The ball is very much in their court,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News. “You ask what happens next; I think the Iranians are going to determine what happens next.” His remarks come after weekend talks in Islamabad between US and Iranian officials failed to produce a final agreement.

Vance said the discussions included “good conversations” and “a lot of progress,” noting that Iranian negotiators “moved in our direction,” but “they didn't move far enough.” He added that the talks helped clarify US priorities, particularly the demand to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

According to Vance, the negotiations ended without a deal because the Iranian delegation lacked the authority to finalize an agreement. “What we figured out is that they were unable… to cut a deal,” he said, adding that they would need to return to Tehran for approval “either from the supreme leader or somebody else.”

The comments come as President Donald Trump ordered a naval blockade on Iran, targeting vessels tied to Iranian ports following Iran's interference with access to the Strait of Hormuz. Vance described Iran’s actions as “economic terrorism,” saying Tehran had “threatened any ship that's moving through the Straits of Hormuz.”

“We've stopped bombing the country. What we expect the Iranians to give up is a full reopening of the Straits of Hormuz,” Vance said. He added that the blockade is intended to increase economic pressure, stating, “If the Iranians are going to try to engage in economic terrorism, we're going to abide by a simple principle that no Iranian ships are getting out either.”