Katz confirms: The IDF struck the largest petrochemical facility in Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Monday that the Israel Defense Forces carried out a strike on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility.

According to Katz, the site has been rendered inoperable, joining another nearby facility that was targeted in a recent attack. The facilities account for approximately 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports. Their shutdown represents a significant disruption to the country’s economy.

Katz described the strike as a major financial blow to the Iranian regime, amounting to tens of billions of dollars. He emphasized that the petrochemical sector is a key source of funding for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and plays a central role in strengthening Iran’s military capabilities.

In a statement, Katz said that he and Prime Minister Netanyahu had instructed the IDF to intensify operations against what he described as the “terrorist regime’s” national infrastructure. He warned that continued attacks against Israel would result in escalating economic and strategic consequences for Iran.

Meanwhile, a report by The Wall Street Journal indicated that Israel and the United States have prepared a list of targets aimed at crippling Iran’s economy and prolonging its recovery from the ongoing conflict. According to the report, Israel is awaiting U.S. approval to expand strikes to energy facilities, moves that could significantly impact one of the world’s leading oil and gas producers.