Khamenei: 'Liar' Trump shouldn't be dignified with response, 'cancer' of Israel to be eradicated

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei branded U.S. President Donald Trump a liar and reiterated his description of Israel as a "cancerous tumor" on Saturday.

Trump was lying when he said that he wanted peace in the region during his Gulf tour this week, the autocratic ruler of the Islamic Republic charged.

On the contrary, Khamenei went on, the U.S. uses its power to give "10-ton bombs to the Zionist regime to drop on the heads of Gaza's children."

Trump's remarks, said Khamenei, "aren't even worth responding to." They represent an "embarrassment to the speaker and the American people."

Rehashing the official line of the antisemitic mullah regime on the Jewish state, Khamenei said that “Definitely, the Zionist regime is the source of corruption, war, and rifts. The Zionist regime that is a lethal, dangerous, cancerous tumor should certainly be eradicated, and it will be.”

Trump has in recent weeks sounded bullish on the prospects of curbing Iran's nuclear program by securing a deal with the regime, a prospect seen as deeply worrying by many in Israel.