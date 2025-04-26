At least 560 reported hurt in 'massive' blast in Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas

A large explosion has rocked a port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. Subsequent reports put the casualty toll at 560.

An initial report about the incident in the port of Shahid Rajaee cited a local official as saying the cause was not immediately clear; subsequent statements by Iranian officials singled out the "poor storage of chemicals" as the likely cause.

Videos circulating on social media show a huge plume of black smoke.

An unnamed Israeli official told Hebrew media that Israel had nothing to do with the incident.