At least 560 reported hurt in 'massive' blast in Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas
The explosion was likely caused by negligent storage of chemicals, local sources say, as Israeli officials deny involvement
A large explosion has rocked a port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. Subsequent reports put the casualty toll at 560.
An initial report about the incident in the port of Shahid Rajaee cited a local official as saying the cause was not immediately clear; subsequent statements by Iranian officials singled out the "poor storage of chemicals" as the likely cause.
Videos circulating on social media show a huge plume of black smoke.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1916055944917639641
An unnamed Israeli official told Hebrew media that Israel had nothing to do with the incident.