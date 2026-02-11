Missiles and anti-Israeli chants: Iran marks the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

Iran marked the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Wednesday with state-organized rallies across the country, as mass demonstrations filled central squares in Tehran and other major cities under the banner of “22 Bahman.”

Footage circulating on Iranian social media showed large crowds waving flags and taking part in choreographed displays that mixed expressions of loyalty to the Islamic Republic with overtly confrontational symbolism.

In the capital, organizers showcased military hardware, including Iranian missiles and what they described as debris from Israeli drones recovered during the June 2025 confrontation between the two countries.

Demonstrators were also seen burning Israeli and American flags, while mock coffins draped in U.S. flags and bearing images of senior American military figures, including U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and CENTCOM Commander Gen. Brad Cooper, were placed along the parade routes. Participants posed for photographs beside the installations.

One of the most striking scenes involved protesters setting fire to a sculpture representing Baal, an ancient Canaanite deity often invoked as a symbol of evil. The figure was depicted with a Star of David and an image of U.S. President Donald Trump, as crowds chanted “Death to Israel.”

Senior Iranian officials joined the marches, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Quds Force commander Ismail Qaani, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, underscoring the event’s political significance.

Addressing the gathering, President Massoud Pezeshkian used his speech to respond to the wave of protests that swept Iran last month.

He rejected calls by some demonstrators for foreign intervention, warning against appealing to outside powers. “No true Iranian takes up arms against another Iranian or invites an enemy to intervene,” Pezeshkian said, urging that political disputes be resolved domestically and condemning attacks on public institutions.