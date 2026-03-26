Moscow finalizing drone and aid assistance to Iran - report

Russia is stepping up its support for Iran through a combination of military and humanitarian assistance, according to a report by the Financial Times citing Western intelligence sources.

The report says Moscow will soon complete a phased delivery of drones, along with shipments of food and medical supplies, aimed at reinforcing Iran during the ongoing US-Israel attacks.

Discussions between senior Russian and Iranian officials over drone transfers reportedly began shortly after strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets, with deliveries already underway earlier this month.

If verified, the move would be the first known case of Russia providing direct lethal aid to Iran during the current conflict. Officials cited in the report say Moscow has already been assisting Tehran behind the scenes with intelligence sharing, including satellite imagery and targeting data.

Russia has publicly downplayed the claims. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports of drone transfers as misinformation, while confirming that communication with Iranian leadership remains ongoing.