Mossad launches emergency medical service for Iranians affected by conflict

In an unprecedented initiative, the Mossad has set up an emergency medical center for Iranian citizens affected by the conflict between Israel and Iran, Israeli public radio Kan revealed on Thursday.

The service set up, accessible via WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal, offers assistance from a team of specialized doctors who speak Persian and English. The areas covered include cardiology, diabetes, infectious diseases, oncology, monitoring of pregnant women, and psychological support.

This initiative marks a dramatic break from the Mossad’s tradition of absolute discretion. For the first time, the Israeli intelligence services have opened an official X account aimed at the Iranian public, abandoning their usual policy of confidentiality.

Journalist Menashe Amir, speaking on behalf of the Mossad, published a direct message to Iranians on this new account. "We have no quarrel with the Iranian people, but with the regime that seeks to destroy Israel," he said. "My heart goes out to the Iranian people, who have paid a heavy price, as have the Israeli people. These two peoples have always been friends and will remain so. The Mossad will provide you with all possible assistance."

Speaking to Kan, Amir emphasized the significance of this approach. "I think it shows a new direction and even a new stage in Israel’s struggle against the ayatollahs’ regime in Iran," he said. Amir added that, on Wednesday, he received dozens of requests and calls from Iranians seeking to verify the authenticity of this initiative, with some wondering if it was not artificial intelligence.

By offering concrete medical aid, Israel is attempting to bypass Tehran's official propaganda and establish a direct dialogue with Iranian citizens. The initiative nevertheless raises questions about the security implications for Iranians who might seek this assistance, in a context where contacts with Israel are severely repressed by the Iranian authorities.