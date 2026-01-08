'Netanyahu is most popular figure in Iran,' says Iranian protester as unrest continues

As Iran faces its most intense wave of protests since 2022, a surprising phenomenon is emerging on the streets: open admiration for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and appeals to Israel for help in challenging the Islamic Republic.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is today the most popular political figure in Iran,” a Tehran resident and regime opponent told Israeli public radio KAN Reshet Bet this week, speaking under a pseudonym for security reasons.

“Many Iranians see Israel as a credible actor in confronting Iranian power, while the United States inspires mistrust and fatigue. People don’t trust America or Donald Trump, but they believe in the Israelis,” he added.

This view, according to witnesses, was reinforced by Israeli strikes during Operation “Rising Lion” in June. Protesters say they were impressed by the targeted nature of the attacks. “The Israeli air force focused on regime infrastructure without hitting civilians,” the resident explained, a distinction that resonates with Iranians weary of repression and economic sanctions.

Despite this admiration for Israel, protesters remain wary of U.S. intervention. “Iranians are mostly afraid of military action by the United States,” the dissident said. “Everywhere the Americans have intervened, they have left nothing but destruction,” citing Iraq and Afghanistan as examples.

The protests themselves have begun to carry explicit political messages calling for outside support. During last Sunday’s merchant-led demonstrations in Tehran, slogans calling on Israel to help overthrow the regime were reported. “Dear Israel, please help us. Help us overthrow the regime,” one protester told Israeli Channel 12. “The Iranian people can’t take it anymore. We need the world to hear us, and above all for Israel to help us,” he added.

Netanyahu has publicly expressed support for the Iranian people.