Netanyahu threatens to strike Iran nuclear sites, scuttling talks - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to halt nuclear talks between the US and Iran by launching a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, according to The New York Times on Wednesday.

Citing officials briefed on the matter, Netanyahu has butted heads with US President Donald Trump in at least one phone call. US and Israeli officials have held a "flurry of meetings in recent days."

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea met with US Specail Envoy Steve Witkoff in Rome on Friday. The Israel Defense Forces has reportedly been ramping up preparations for a massive airstrike across Iran against its nuclear facilities, and in at little notice as seven hours, limiting the time that the Trump administration would be able to stop Israel.

Israel reportedly fears Trump will strike a deal similiar to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Trump withdrew from in his first term in office. Even if he tries to sell it as better, it may allow Iran to continue its enrichment.

The only good deal, Netanyahu has said, is one which dismantles the nuclear program's enrichment facilities. Some of these are deep underground, difficult to reach by conventional weapons, which means a successful strike may require US collaboration.

Trump, on the other hand, has made it clear that he prefers a deal, although he has touted a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. Critics say that Iran is using the talks as a cover from mounting sanctions for as long as possible.

Trump indicated that there was positive progress in the talks, hoping "something good" would be announced in the "next two days." The sources told The New York Times that, at best, this would be a "declarationof some common principles.