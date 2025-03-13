New details emerge from failed Tsurkov release negotiations, failed deal

New details about the behind-the-scenes negotiations for the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli-Russian researcher kidnapped in Iraq, were released by the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported Thursday morning.

According to the report, a meeting was held last month between American and Iraqi representatives, but did not result in an agreement after the US refused a prisoner exchange deal with Iraq. The demands included ransom and the freedom of a number of prisoners linked to Iran in Iraq and Lebanon, including the senior bomb-maker Imad Fadl Amhaz, a known Hezbollah operative.

The US fears such a deal could fund Tehran's emissary activities in the region. Concurrently, an Iraqi source confirmed that an Iraqi security body was ordered to establish contact with "friendly entities" with the aim of securing the earliest possible release of the abductee. The newspaper also reported a statement by a spokesperson for the US government that the US is pressuring the Iraqi authorities to ensure the earliest release of Tsurkov, and that the US will not tolerate the detention of Israeli hostages.

Sources for the Saudi newspaper confirmed that the mediators in the meeting managed to reduce the ransom amount from $500 million to $200 million, but the American agents refused to enter conditional negotiations for the release of Tsurkov. The US sees the release of the kidnapped Israeli as the responsibility of the Iraqi government, and that paying ransom for her release is unacceptable as it aids in funding terrorist activities. The meeting ended at the stage of discussing the ransom without achieving results, but an Iraqi official suggested that the mediating country pay the ransom, due to their previous acquaintance with the kidnappers.

Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammad Shia al-Sudani reportedly instructed security forces to avoid participation in "doubtful negotiations," emphasizing the importance of freeing the kidnapped. These instructions from al-Sudani were issued after he received inquiries from the American government and even directly met with representatives who arrived from Washington to discuss this matter in a focused manner.

Sources confirmed to the newspaper that the Iraqi government received threats of sanctions if she is not released soon. The sources emphasized that her kidnappers backed down from a swap deal proposal, which included her return in favor of an Iraqi convicted of murdering American teacher Stephen Troell in Baghdad three years earlier, alongside a number of Hezbollah members arrested by Israel. According to Lebanese sources close to Hezbollah, the organization denied any involvement in the negotiation.

In an interview with i24NEWS, the researcher's sister, Emma Tsurkov, said she rejects reports that Iraqi militias transferred her captive sibling to Iran.