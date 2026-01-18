Official Iranian source reports over 5,000 killed in the protests

An official Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday that at least 5,000 people have been killed in the protests in Iran, including about 500 security forces personnel, and blamed "terrorists and armed protesters" for killing "innocent Iranians."

The senior official, who refused to be identified, said that some of the fiercest clashes and the highest number of casualties occurred in the Kurdish regions of northwestern Iran, an area where Kurdish separatists have operated and where the outbreaks have been among the most violent.

“The final number is not expected to rise sharply,” the source said, adding that “Israel and armed groups abroad supported and equipped those who took to the streets.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department in Persian responded to the threats made by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in a post on X: "The President has repeatedly emphasized that all options remain on the table, don't play games with Trump."

In a tweet from the State Department, Iran was warned that if it attacks American assets, “the Islamic Republic will ‘face a very strong force.’” This statement comes amid reports that the Iranians are preparing options to attack US military bases across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, after Trump thanked the Iranian regime Saturday night for "canceling 800 planned executions," Supreme Leader Khamenei attacked the American president and accused him: "He is seen as responsible for causing casualties in the protests, and for the damage and defamation suffered by Iranians."

Despite Trump's statements about stopping executions, CNN reported Saturday night that American intelligence assessments indicate a completely different picture. According to the report, the Ayatollahs' regime has not ceased its acts of killing, and the violent repression has continued even after the announcement.