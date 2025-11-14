Oil tanker sailing from UAE to Singapore seized by Iran in Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday commandeered and diverted into Iranian territorial waters an oil tanker sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands through the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said. The incident is the first such seizure in months in the strategic waterway.

Cyprus-based Columbia Shipmanagement LTD confirmed that it had “lost contact” with the tanker, which was carrying high sulphur gasoil. The Singapore-bound ship, the Talara, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates, when Iranian forces intercepted it, said an unnamed U.S. defense official told U.S. media.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center confirmed the incident, saying a suspected “state activity” forced the vessel to shift course into Iranian territorial waters.

The incident comes as Tehran has been warning of retaliation against the West following the June 12-day war that saw its nuclear sites struck by Israel and the U.S. The last such incident took place over a year before the war, in April 2024, when Iran seized an Israel-linked container ship passing through the region.