Pahlavi calls on Iranians to capture cities, launch nation-wide strike

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled scion of Iran's toppled Shah, called on Iranians on Saturday to "seize city centres and hold them," as well as urging a nationwide strike.

“Our goal is no longer merely to come into the streets; the goal is readiness to seize city centres and to hold them.” said U.S.-based Pahlavi, in an appeal posted to X.

He also called on "workers and employees in key sectors of the economy especially transportation, and oil, and gas and energy" to begin a nationwide strike.

The son of Iran's shah dislodged in the 1979 Islamic revolution has been as a prominent voice speaking on behalf of the protesters amid widespread criticism of Western media for largely ignoring the dramatic events.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who voiced unqualified support for the Iranian protesters, said on Thursday that he was not yet inclined to meet with Pahlavi, waiting to see how the crisis plays out before backing an opposition leader.

On Friday, TIME magazine cited a Tehran doctor speaking on condition of anonymity that just six hospitals in the capital recorded at least 217 killed protesters, “most by live ammunition.”