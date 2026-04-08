Pakistan announces 'immediate ceasefire' between Washington and Tehran

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Wednesday that a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran has taken effect immediately, extending to allied groups across the Middle East, including in Lebanon.

Sharif said both Washington and Tehran, along with regional partners, had agreed in principle to an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere… effective immediately,” Sharif said in post on X.

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Despite the declaration, ongoing Iranian missile strikes have continued, including attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

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The Pakistani prime minister also invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on April 10 for further negotiations, dubbed the “Islamabad Talks.” He said the objective is to reach “a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes” and transform the temporary ceasefire into a lasting political solution.

Sharif expressed hope that the talks would lead to “sustainable peace” in a region that has seen sharp military escalation in recent days, while acknowledging the gap between diplomatic announcements and ongoing developments on the ground.

According to preliminary information, the proposed framework for negotiations includes coordinated passage through the Strait of Hormuz, an end to conflicts involving Iran-aligned groups, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from regional bases. Other reported provisions include the lifting of sanctions on Iran, compensation for wartime damages, the release of frozen financial assets, and the cancellation of resolutions imposed by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations Security Council.

The framework also envisions a binding UNSC resolution that could formalize the agreement under international law.