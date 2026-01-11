“Prepare military defenses," top US officials warn Trump as he contemplates strike on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has been warned by senior military officials that more time is needed to prepare for potential strikes against Iran, reports the Telegraph.

The president is reportedly considering military action in response to the violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against demonstrators.

Options under review include targeting elements of Iran’s security services implicated in the mass suppression of protests.

The demonstrations, which have erupted nationwide, have drawn international attention and heightened tensions in the region.

However, commanders stationed in the Middle East have cautioned that any immediate strike could provoke retaliatory attacks against U.S. forces or allied interests. Officials told the White House that U.S. troops need to first “consolidate military positions and prepare defenses” before undertaking any operations that could escalate into a broader conflict.

The warnings reflect concerns over both operational readiness and regional stability. Iran’s military capabilities, including ballistic missiles and proxy forces, could enable swift retaliation, making careful planning essential.

Intelligence assessments are ongoing, with U.S. officials also monitoring Tehran’s response to the protests, which have been met with lethal force by authorities.