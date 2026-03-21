Putin reaffirms Russia-Iran alliance in Nowruz message

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s close ties with Iran in a message marking Nowruz, the Persian New Year, describing Russia as “a faithful friend and a reliable partner” to Tehran, the Kremlin said.

The statement comes at a time of rising regional tensions involving Iran, and highlights the deepening relationship between the two countries. By extending holiday greetings to Iran’s leadership, Putin signaled continued political and strategic alignment between Moscow and Tehran.

Relations between Russia and Iran have expanded significantly over the past two decades, with growing cooperation across military, energy, and diplomatic fronts. Their partnership has been especially visible in Syria, where both countries backed the government of Bashar al-Assad, and more recently amid the war in Ukraine and Iran’s standoff with the United States.

Tehran has supplied Moscow with military drones, while Russia has offered diplomatic backing to Iran in international forums, particularly in response to Western sanctions. The two nations have also increased trade and pursued joint efforts to bypass Western-controlled financial systems and sanctions.