'Red line': Iranian official ramp up rhetoric in response to Trump

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei and other officials ramped up the rhetoric on Friday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would come to the aid of protesters in the Islamic Republic.

“Any interventionist hand that attacks Iran’s security under any pretext whatsoever will be exposed to a response,” Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote on social media. “Iran’s security is a red line.”

Baghaei blasted Trump for perceived hypocrisy, taking aim at "the long record of American politicians’ actions" starting with the CIA-backed coup that toppled a democratically elected government and all the way to the 12-day June 2025 war that saw the U.S. strike Iranian nuclear installations in a joint effort with Israel.

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s supreme national security council, charged that Washington and Jerusalem had a hand in the unrest.

“Trump must realize that US intervention in this domestic matter will lead to destabilisation of the whole region and the destruction of American interests,” Larijani wrote on social media. “The American people must know that Trump is the one that started this adventure, and they should pay attention to the safety of their soldiers.”