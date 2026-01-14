IDF says six armed terrorists killed in Rafah after ceasefire violation

The IDF confirmed that its forces killed six armed terrorists in western Rafah following what it described as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement. The incident occurred during an exchange of fire, after troops identified the armed suspects and conducted searches in the area. Weapons were found on the bodies, according to the military, which said it will continue to act against any threats to Israeli forces or civilians