Some US troops based in Qatar reportedly asked to evacuate | LIVE BLOG
Regional and Israeli officials reportedly warn Trump that US military action may not yet decisively topple Iran’s regime
Gaza: IDF destroys two rocket launch sites
The Israeli army announced that, during operations conducted north and south of the Gaza Strip, it had located two rocket launch sites, one of which was pointed towards Israeli territory. The rocket launcher and the rocket were destroyed.
Unusual flight of the official state aircraft Wing of Zion
The official Israeli aircraft, Wing of Zion, departed Israeli airspace from Nevatim Air Base and flew over the Mediterranean Sea. Some reports suggest this flight comes amid fears of renewed clashes with Iran. However, the Prime Minister's Office clarified that it was "a routine training flight, scheduled in advance as part of the aircraft's annual maintenance program."
Report: Some US personnel at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base have been asked to evacuate by Wednesday evening
Iran warns regional countries US military bases could be targeted if US attacks Tehran, a senior official tells Reuters
IDF troops in Gaza dismantle multiple rocket launchers and rockets prepared for launch toward Israel
During operations in Gaza on Tuesday, IDF forces located and dismantled rocket launchers and rockets prepared for launch toward Israel in both the northern and southern sectors. The troops remain deployed under the ceasefire agreement and continue efforts to neutralize immediate threats.
Beit Shean attack: IDF destroyed the terrorist's home
The Israeli army demolished the home of terrorist Ahmed Abu A-Rab in Qabatia on Tuesday evening. Abu A-Rab was responsible for the deadly attacks in Beit She'an and Afula last month, in which Aviv Maor and Shimshon Mordechai were murdered. The terrorist was a Palestinian IDF soldier who worked on the construction site of a kibbutz in the Beit She'an Valley. He used his employer's pickup truck to carry out his attacks, running over and stabbing his victims.
Home Front Command, ZAKA conduct large-scale missile strike drill in Tel Aviv
Iranian Crown Prince calls Iranian Army to defect
IDF says six armed terrorists killed in Rafah after ceasefire violation
The IDF confirmed that its forces killed six armed terrorists in western Rafah following what it described as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement. The incident occurred during an exchange of fire, after troops identified the armed suspects and conducted searches in the area. Weapons were found on the bodies, according to the military, which said it will continue to act against any threats to Israeli forces or civilians
Israeli and Arab officials urge caution on US military action against Iran
Israeli and Arab officials have advised the Trump administration in recent days that the Iranian regime may not yet be sufficiently weakened for U.S. military strikes to deliver a decisive blow capable of toppling it, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.