Report: Broad Iran-US nuclear deal could be signed as soon as next meeting

A nuclear deal between Iran and the US could be signed as soon as the next meeting between negotiators, according to a report in CNN on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday the nuclear talks with Iran are “very close to a solution,” adding that he has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu any attempt to disrupt negotiations would be “inappropriate.”

Earlier, talks apparently had reached an impasse over the issue of Iran’s nuclear enrichment, with the US saying that it would not accept any enriched uranium produced in Iran, while Tehran has declined to ever give up its production.

The discussions now are over the possibility of American investment into Iran’s nuclear program, according to a CNN report, with an organization formed of various Middle East countries and the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, enriching uranium for Iran’s civilian nuclear program.

However, nothing has yet been agreed upon. While US negotiators pushed to include Iran’s ballistic nuclear program and support of terrorist proxies throughout the region, these issues are not currently part of discussions.

Israel has reportedly geared up for a possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, with or without US assistance. Such an attack could come at seven hours' notice, according to reports.

The lack of addressing the missile program and proxies is the problem Israel cited in its opposition to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by former US president Barack Obama.

In Trump’s first term in 2018, Trump withdrew from the agreement, but analysts say the current potential deal could be a return to the principles of the earlier agreement.

“I want it very strong where we can go in with inspectors,” Trump said about his vision for a deal. “We can take whatever we want, we can blow up whatever we want, but nobody getting killed. We can blow up a lab, but nobody’s going to be in the lab, as opposed to everybody being in the lab and blowing it up.”