Report: IDF struck Iranian nuclear research facility in last month's air raid

The Israel Air Force's latest operation in Iran included hitting one of Iran's secret nuclear research facilities, the U.S. outlet Axios reported on Friday, citing former and current Washington and Jerusalem officials.

The air raid caused heavy damage to the site in the Parchin military complex, and is understood to have dealt a severe setback to the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

The report also cited a former Israeli official briefed on the strike as saying that the attack destroyed sophisticated equipment necessary for the nuclear devices.

Israel's devastating hours-long operation on October 26 came in response to an earlier Iranian attack on Israel, a massive barrage of ballistic missiles that were for the most part successfully intercepted.