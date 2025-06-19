Report: Iran-US envoys hold direct talks as conflict with Israel continues

Recommended -

Three anonymous diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, held direct talks via phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi since Israel began its strikes on Iran last week. The site reported that these conversations, that occurred several times, aimed to find a diplomatic end to the conflict. Other than momentary encounters, this is the first time that Araqchi and Witkoff are holding direct discussions.

According to the sources, the talks included restarting discussion of a U.S. proposal that was given to the Islamic State at the end of May, one that Iran has previously rejected. A diplomat Reuters cited as "close to Tehran" said that the foreign minister had told Witkoff the Islamic State "could show flexibility in the nuclear issue" if the U.S. applied pressure on Israel to end the war. The diplomatic source to Reuters claims that "the (first) call was initiated by Washington, which also proposed a new offer."

Additionally, a "European diplomat" was quoted by the news source as saying: "Araqchi told Witkoff Iran was ready to come back to nuclear talks, but it could not if Israel continued its bombing." This comes after a New York Times report on Wednesday citing a senior Iranian official from the Foreign Ministry, who asked to have his name withheld, saying that Iran would accept an offer from United States President Donald Trump to meet soon, despite the fact that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected negotiations with the U.S. that day, reiterating his statement that the U.S. would “without doubt will face irreparable harm.”

Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants Iran to end uranium enrichment, withdrawing from the 2016 JCPOA nuclear program during his first term in 2018 and imposing heavy sanctions on Tehran. Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader claims that the state's right to uranium enrichment is non-negotiable. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday from Air Force One, Trump stated he was "not too much in the mood to negotiate" with Iran. "We're looking at better than a ceasefire...an end, a real end, not a ceasefire, a real end."