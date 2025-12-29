Report: IRGC developing chemical, biological warheads for ballistic missiles

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is developing biological and chemical warheads for the country’s long range ballistic missiles, according to military sources cited by Iran International on Sunday.

The report said the work is being carried out by the IRGC Aerospace Force, which is responsible for Iran’s missile program. The sources said the effort involves the development of unconventional warheads designed to be fitted onto ballistic missiles with extended range capabilities.

According to the sources, the activity is taking place alongside the transfer of missile launchers to eastern regions of Iran. They said these deployments and development efforts have accelerated in recent months.

The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, told Iran International the moves are being driven by growing regional tensions. They said Tehran is increasingly concerned about the possibility of another direct confrontation with Israel and the United States.

“The Iranian leadership views potential Israeli and American attacks as a threat to its very existence and intends, in the event of a conflict, to significantly raise the cost for the opposing side,” the source said.

Iran has not publicly commented on the report. There has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the alleged development of chemical or biological warheads for ballistic missiles.

The report comes as Iran’s missile program remains under close international scrutiny, particularly amid ongoing conflicts in the region and heightened tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the US.