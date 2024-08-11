Report: Khamenei agrees to postpone attack on Israel; US opens hotline

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly convinced Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to postpone the expected attack on Israel, according to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida on Sunday.

In addition, the US has reportedly opened a hotline with Iran, demanding Tehran delay its retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by at least two weeks. Iran allegedly agreed, a result of the hotline opening over the weekend.

The US also proposed mechanisms to close security loopholes following the killing, Al-Jarida said, in exchange for the Tehran refraining from retaliating against Israel.

Israel has remained quiet on the targeted killing of the Hamas leader, even though it is widely blamed for his elimination.

Pezeshkian was successful in his pleas to delay the response by at least two weeks, as Khamenei reportedly is waiting for the new government to be approved by the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran's parliament. While the new government is scheduled to appear before the body on Tuesday, the representatives have two weeks to approve the ministers.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Citing an unnamed senior Iranian official, Al-Jarida claimed that

Pezeshkian seeks to postpone Iran's response while the US redoubles efforts to advance ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel. According to Iran and its proxies, they would also halt hostilities if Hamas agrees to a ceasefire.

The source added that Khamenei is against striking at Mossad elements in countries neighboring Iran, and clarified that the response must be within Israel. However, the source emphasized that no one in Iran, including Pezeshkian, can foresee what the Supreme Leader's decision will be.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Iran also recently received a new message from the US, which was addressed to Khamenei, according to the same source. The US used the phrase "couple of weeks," in a message clarifying that the US does not seek war with Iran. The intention of reinforced US military presence in the region is not to start a campaign, but to prevent one.

US President Joe Biden's aims are said to focus on two main issues in the Middle East before the end of his term, first of all ending the war in the Gaza Strip, with the administration applying serious pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire. Any military escalation in the region would be detrimental for the negotiations. The sources added that the second issue remains Iran's nuclear development, calling on Tehran to immediately return to negotiations in Oman and continue discussing ways to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.