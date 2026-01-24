Report: Khamenei moved to underground bunker in Tehran

Amid tense expectation of U.S. strike on key assets of the Islamic regime, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was moved into a special underground bunker in Tehran, the Iran International website reported on Saturday.

The report further added that the supreme leader’s third son Masoud Khamenei has taken over day-to-day management of the leader’s office, functioning as the de facto main channel for coordination vis-à-vis the executive branches of the government and the security forces.

The report describes Khamenei's hideout as a "fortified site with interconnected tunnels."

On Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump said that a "massive" naval force was heading toward Iran.

"We have a lot of ships going that direction just in case. We have a big flotilla going in that direction. And we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.

"We have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it. We'll see," Trump added.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, along with three destroyers, was spotted making its way to the Middle East from Asia, according to ship-tracking data.