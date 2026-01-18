Mixed reports surround fate of Iranian Erfan Soltani

Conflicting reports about the fate of Iranian protester Erfan Soltani have sparked international concern, as sources alternately claimed he had been killed in custody and, later, confirmed he is alive.

Hengaw reported that Soltani’s family was granted a brief in-person visit today, Sunday, January 18, 2026, confirming that he is currently alive and in stable condition.

The confusion began after Soltani, 26, from Fardis, Karaj, was arrested on January 8 during public protests in Karaj. Authorities later told his family to come to the prison on January 14 for a final visit ahead of an apparent execution, strongly suggesting that a death sentence was imminent.

Despite these warnings, the execution did not occur on the scheduled date. Following widespread concern, Iranian officials reportedly denied that Soltani had been sentenced to death. Until today’s visit, however, the family had no direct confirmation of his well-being. Meanwhile, human rights sources and international media had previously reported that Soltani had been killed in a Revolutionary Guards prison, creating a highly confusing situation.

Soltani’s family has consistently denied the allegations that he took part in protests, telling CBS News that they had seen no evidence of his involvement. They say Soltani worked as a clothing seller, had no history of political activism, but was critical of the Iranian government.

He became a symbol of Iran’s crackdown on protesters after being reported among the first detainees scheduled for execution.

The potential execution had drawn international attention, including statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged Iranian authorities to halt the killings and warned of possible consequences, though Iran did not publicly acknowledge any influence from foreign pressure.

After his arrest, Soltani was convicted of participating in protests, conspiring against national security, and engaging in propaganda against the state. He was detained in Karaj Prison, a facility known for housing political prisoners and protest-related detainees.

Iranian authorities have yet to release an official statement on Soltani’s condition, while human rights groups continue to call for an independent investigation.