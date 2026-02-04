US insists talks must include missiles as Iran sticks to nuclear‑only agenda for Friday meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has outlined Washington’s conditions ahead of possible negotiations with Iran, stressing that any talks can only “lead to something meaningful” if they address both the Iranian nuclear program and its ballistic missile development.

Reports from Tehran suggest that discussions could soon take place in Muscat, Oman, a country often cited as a discreet mediator between Washington and Tehran. Rubio, however, clarified that the venue has not been finalized and that arrangements are still being worked out.

Rubio made it clear that the United States will not limit discussions solely to the nuclear file. The Iranian ballistic missile program, seen by Washington as a major regional threat, must be included in any serious negotiations.

At the same time, Rubio signaled U.S. openness to dialogue. “If the Iranians want to meet, we are ready,” he said, indicating that talks could occur in the coming days if the conditions are right.

A Gulf official told Reuters that the negotiation mechanism under discussion would involve several countries mediating between the U.S. and Iran, with Jared Kushner and Mark Witkoff expected to represent Washington. The proposed agenda would begin with the nuclear issue before addressing other topics step by step. Plans are reportedly being finalized for direct U.S.-Iran talks in Oman this Friday, while discussions in Turkey are no longer under consideration.

However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that the planned talks in Oman will focus only on the nuclear issue, with the ballistic missile program explicitly off the table. This highlights the persistent differences between the two sides over the agenda and scope of potential negotiations.

These developments reflect a U.S. approach that balances sustained diplomatic pressure on Tehran with the option of structured negotiations, in a region still marked by high tensions.