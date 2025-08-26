Russia drafts a UN resolution to delay the reinstatement of Iran snapback sanctions - report

Recommended -

Russia has published a draft resolution for the UN Security Council, proposing to delay the reinstatement of the UN snapback sanctions on Iran by six months, reported Iran International.

"The Russian resolution was circulated but not put in blue yet," the French mission to the UN confirmed to the outlet.

The E3 -- Britain, France, and Germany -- have warned Iran they would restore the UN sanctions by the end of August unless Tehran reengages in nuclear talks immediately.

The draft resolution presented by Russia calls for a six-month extension, expiring April 18, 2026, with the possibility of further extensions.

According to the draft text, the UN would defer the snapback while continuing to urge Iran to resume negotiations immediately.