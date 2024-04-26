Russian DM meets Iranian counterpart at SCO summit

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu engaged in talks with his Iranian counterpart, Gharaei Ashtiani, during a sideline meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan.

According to the Russian state news agency RIA, the meeting's goal was to strengthen the commitment of both nations and bolster military and technical collaboration.

Minister Shoigu reportedly conveyed Moscow's readiness to deepen ties with Tehran in the realm of military and technical cooperation. Shoigu emphasized the importance of fostering closer strategic alignment between the two nations.

The SCO summit serves as a pivotal platform for dialogue and engagement among member states, which include Russia, India, China, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

In recent years, geopolitical shifts and the emergence of new security threats have prompted Moscow and Tehran to reassess their strategic priorities and explore avenues for collaboration.