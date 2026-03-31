High-resolution satellite imagery has confirmed extensive damage to key components of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure following Israeli airstrikes carried out on March 27. Images taken by Airbus on March 28 and 29 show that major facilities involved in uranium processing and heavy water production were significantly impacted.

According to the imagery, the main processing building at the Ardakan Yellowcake Production Plant was destroyed, along with an auxiliary processing structure. The facility had been receiving uranium ore from the Saghand mine and was capable of processing material from additional planned sources. Producing yellowcake, or U3O8, is a critical early stage in converting uranium into a form suitable for enrichment.

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said at the time of the strike that “the strikes were aimed at the central infrastructure used for the unique production processes at the site.” The damage identified in the satellite images corresponds to those reported targets, indicating a direct hit on core operational components.

Separate satellite imagery from March 29 shows extensive destruction at the heavy water production plant at the Arak nuclear complex. The site, which also hosts the IR-40 heavy water research reactor, sustained damage across all three of its heavy water production stages, rendering the facility completely inoperable. Several supporting buildings were also destroyed in the strike.

The Arak facility had previously been targeted in June 2025, when only one production stage was damaged. The latest strike appears to have caused more comprehensive destruction, eliminating the plant’s operational capacity based on the available imagery.

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Heavy water production is a key element in certain types of nuclear reactors, while yellowcake production is an essential step in the uranium fuel cycle. The targeting of both sites indicates a focus on disrupting foundational elements of Iran’s nuclear program.

The full extent of the long-term impact on Iran’s nuclear capabilities remains unclear. However, the confirmed damage to these facilities suggests a significant setback to specific production processes as the situation continues to develop.