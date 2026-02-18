Satellite images show Iran fortifying military and nuclear sites amid US tensions

Satellite imagery shows that Iran has been actively repairing and fortifying key military and nuclear sites in recent months, including areas reportedly targeted by Israeli and U.S. strikes, highlighting Tehran’s ongoing efforts to shield its sensitive infrastructure amid rising tensions with Washington.

Images reveal that a new facility at the Parchin military complex, a site previously struck by Israel in October 2024, has been covered with a concrete structure and soil, obscuring it from aerial observation. Analysts say the construction includes a potential high-explosives containment vessel, a structure relevant to both conventional and nuclear weapons development.

“Stalling the negotiations has its benefits: Iran has been busy burying the new Taleghan 2 facility … It may soon become a fully unrecognizable bunker, providing significant protection from aerial strikes,” wrote David Albright on X.

Satellite imagery also shows that tunnel entrances at the Isfahan nuclear complex, which was bombed by the U.S. last year, have been backfilled with soil, while tunnel entrances near Natanz uranium enrichment site are being fortified. Analysts say these measures are designed to reduce vulnerability to airstrikes and complicate any ground operations.

In addition, Iran has repaired missile bases damaged during last year’s conflict. Imagery from the Shiraz South missile base shows reconstruction of key command and logistics structures, while a base near Qom has received a new roof over previously damaged buildings. Experts note, however, that full operational capacity has not yet been restored at these sites.

The images provide a rare glimpse into Tehran’s efforts to protect its strategic capabilities at a time when the U.S. seeks to negotiate a nuclear deal while warning of possible military action if diplomacy fails.

The Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) said in a recent report that these activities reflect Iran’s broader strategy to harden sensitive facilities and maintain leverage in ongoing negotiations.