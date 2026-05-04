Saudi Arabia accelerates Red Sea pivot as Iran chokes Strait of Hormuz

As Iran continues to place a stranglehold on shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia is looking to reposition its economy around the Red Sea coast. Fast-tracking alternative trade infrastructure, Riyadh is promoting a shift to its NEOM Port, a component of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's broader gigaproject on the Red Sea.

The Saudi government describes the port as a regional logistics hub connecting Europe, Egypt, and the Gulf.

In mid-April, the official NEOM account on X posted, "Europe, Egypt, NEOM, Gulf: Your faster route," alongside a map showing corridors running from European ports through Egypt's Damietta and Safaga ports, across the Red Sea to NEOM, and overland into Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman.

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The port received 2.2 million tons of cargo in 2024, roughly 2 percent of Saudi imports, and satellite imagery from early March showed a large number of freight trucks on site, pointing to growing activity.

Broader infrastructure has also shifted. Separately from the Port of NEOM, the Port of Yanbu, also on the Red Sea, has experienced a surge of exports since February.

According to data research group Kpler, Yanbu saw more than 29 million barrels per week in early April. Saudi Arabia was able to make this shift, by rerouting crude oil through an east-west pipeline originally built during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. However, due to capacity constraints, this is barely half the amount of barrels typically shipped through Saudi Arabia's east coast port, Ras Tanura.

Limited infrastructure further plagues Saudi Arabia's ability to shift to the Red Sea. Because there is no train connection between the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf, a $27 billion plan to build a nearly 1,000 mile-long rail line from Riyadh to Jeddah is in the works, but has faced repeated delays and is expected to be completed in eight years, in 2034.

Moving to the west coast of Saudi Arabia doesn't come without any risk. West Coast ports like Yanbu, as well as the east-west pipeline, have been targeted in the past by Iranian strikes.

The Houthis in Yemen, who are allied with Iran and enemies of the Saudi crown, can also threaten the region, particularly the Strait of Bab al-Mandab, between Yemen and Djibouti in the southern end of the Red Sea. Additionally, back in 2019, the Houthis struck the east-west pipeline, halting nearly 700,000 barrels of oil per day for several days.

Despite the pivot, analysts say a permanent bypass of Hormuz is not yet feasible, at least in the short term. While the NEOM port has been described as a tool for diversifying routes, it is not a standalone alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.