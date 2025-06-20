Top Iranian nuclear scientist reported eliminated as Katz orders IAF to target key regime symbols, officials

Recommended -

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday instructed the Israeli air force to increase attacks on regime targets in Tehran "to undermine the regime and increase deterrence against missile fire on the Israeli home front - and this while continuing to attack facilities and scientists to thwart Iran's nuclear program." The statement coincided with reports that a senior nuclear scientist was taken out by an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran.

The Defense Minister held a situation assessment this morning (Friday) with the Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Eyal Zamir, Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Head of the Joint Special Operations Command, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Minister of Defense, Chief of Staff of the Military Intelligence Directorate and Chief of Staff of Research, at the end of which he instructed the IDF to increase attacks on regime targets in Tehran.

"We must strike all symbols of the regime and mechanisms of repression of the population, such as the Basij, and the regime's power base, such as the Revolutionary Guards, and bring about a widespread evacuation of the population from Tehran, in order to undermine the regime and increase deterrence against missile fire The missiles on the Israeli home front - along with continued attacks on facilities and scientists to thwart Iran's nuclear program - until all objectives of the operation are fully completed."