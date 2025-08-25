Syrian president expects to reach security agreement with Israel - report

Recommended -

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told Arab press on Sunday that he expects Damascus and Jerusalem may soon share a new security agreement, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Syria's official news agency, SANA, reported Sunday evening that al-Sharaa met with a delegation of Arab media figures. According to the report, an Arabic-language Sky News media figure who attended the event reported that Sharaa said Syria is at an advanced stage in reaching a security agreement and that the chances of its achievement are high.

Sharaa claimed that such an agreement would be based on the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria in order to protect Syria's sovereignty, which would give him the confidence to reach a peace agreement.

Although, according to the report, he also said he could not agree to the current conditions as they are not suitable, and that if he is presented with conditions he sees would serve Syria and the region, he would not hesitate to move forward with a peace agreement.