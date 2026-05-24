Tehran links negotiations with Washington to the release of its funds

The issue of frozen Iranian assets has returned to the forefront of negotiations between Tehran and Washington, after Iran insisted on making the release of part of these funds a fundamental condition to reaching an agreement.

According to Iranian sources, the issue of frozen funds has become one of the main points of contention in the ongoing talks, as Iran demands for clear guarantees for the gradual release of assets held abroad.

An Iranian condition in the first phase of the understanding

Iranian media quoted a knowledgeable source as saying that Tehran informed the mediators that it will not agree to any understanding with the United States unless it includes the release of a specific portion of its frozen funds during the first phase of the agreement.

The source added that Iran is demanding a mechanism to ensure the continued release of the remaining funds in subsequent stages, noting that this demand has been conveyed to the regional and international mediators involved in the mediation efforts.

Observers believe that the dispute over this point explains part of the delay in reaching a final understanding between the two parties.

How much is the value of the frozen funds?

Estimates regarding the actual size of frozen Iranian assets vary, but specialized reports indicate that their value ranges between 100 and 120 billion dollars.

These assets include financial balances deposited in foreign banks, in addition to investments, real estate, and other assets subject to restrictions related to the international and American sanctions imposed on Iran.

The largest share of these funds is concentrated in Asian countries, particularly China and India, while only a limited portion is present within the United States.

The repercussions of sanctions and the nuclear agreement

The nuclear agreement reached in 2015 allowed Iran to recover part of its frozen funds and assets. However, the withdrawal of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration from the agreement in 2018 led to the reimposition of sanctions and tighter financial restrictions on Tehran.

Since then, the issue of accessing frozen assets has become one of Iran's most prominent demands in any negotiations related to sanctions or the nuclear file.

Increasing economic importance

These funds acquire special significance for the Iranian economy, which is facing increasing pressure as a result of sanctions, the depreciation of the local currency, rising inflation rates, as well as restrictions on foreign trade and financial transfers.

Economic experts believe that the release of part of these assets could provide significant liquidity for the Iranian government and help ease pressures on local markets, even if only temporarily.

Exchanged messages and U.S. denial

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, had previously stated that the release of frozen assets must precede any substantive negotiations with the United States.

On the other hand, in recent months, media outlets have circulated reports about an initial U.S. approval to release part of the Iranian funds. However, the Trump administration denied this information, affirming that no decision had been made in this regard.

As negotiations continue, the issue of frozen assets remains one of the most sensitive files between the two parties, due to its direct connection to U.S. sanctions and the future of any potential political or economic agreement between Washington and Tehran.