Tehran ready for nuclear compromise but draws line at 'submission to threats'

Iran has indicated a willingness to move toward a new agreement on its nuclear program, while making clear that certain limits are non-negotiable.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking in Geneva ahead of the second round of indirect talks with the United States, said he was bringing “concrete proposals” aimed at reaching a compromise he described as “fair and equitable.”

At the same time, Araghchi stressed that Tehran will not yield to external pressure. “What is not on the table is submission in the face of threats,” he said, sending a message as much to Washington as to other Western partners involved in the discussions.

Ahead of the resumption of diplomatic negotiations with the U.S., scheduled for Tuesday, Araghchi is set to meet on Monday with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The session, which will include nuclear experts, is described as an “in-depth technical discussion” to clarify sensitive points in the dossier.

The Iranian minister is also slated to meet his Omani counterpart, Badr Al Busaidi, highlighting Oman’s ongoing discreet role as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

These talks are unfolding in a tense diplomatic environment, with disagreements persisting over the guarantees demanded by Western nations and the conditions Iran seeks for lifting sanctions. Despite signals of flexibility, the negotiations are expected to be complex, as each side seeks to defend its strategic interests without showing weakness.