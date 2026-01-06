Tehran’s Grand Bazaar shuts as protests spread

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar was closed on Tuesday after merchants staged sit-ins, underscoring the growing scale of protests sweeping the Iranian capital and much of the country, according to the Associated Press.

Witnesses said security forces moved to disperse demonstrators inside and around the bazaar, using tear gas to break up gatherings.

The protests come amid deepening economic turmoil. Iran’s currency fell again on Tuesday, with the rial trading at approximately 1.46 million to the U.S. dollar, marking a new historic low.

Human rights organizations report that at least 35 people have been killed since demonstrations erupted ten days ago, while more than 1,200 individuals have reportedly been arrested.

The economic outlook is expected to worsen following a decision by Iran’s central bank to restrict access to subsidized foreign currency, a move likely to trigger immediate price increases. Iranian media report sharp rises in the cost of basic goods, including cooking oil, poultry, and cheese, placing additional strain on households already burdened by sanctions and inflation.

In a televised address, President Massoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the severity of the crisis, saying the government’s capacity to respond is limited. He attributed the situation to inflation, international sanctions, and past economic policies.

Protests have now spread to more than 250 cities and towns across most of Iran’s provinces. Authorities, meanwhile, claim that hundreds of security personnel have been injured. Analysts say the unrest represents one of the most serious economic and social challenges facing the Islamic Republic in years.