The protests in Iran: 35 killed so far, more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested

The AP news agency reported Tuesday morning that, according to an American human rights organization, about 35 people have been killed since the start of the protests against the regime in Iran, including four children. In addition, law enforcement authorities in the country have arrested more than 1,200 protesters.

In the meantime, the protests in the country are showing no signs of stopping, and today they have spread to 250 locations in 27 out of a total of 31 provinces. According to reports, the protests are currently the largest since 2022, which began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the Revolutionary Guards after she wore her hijab in an improper manner.

Last night on the main edition, our political correspondent Guy Azriel brought the testimony of a former member of the Revolutionary Guards, who called them a "terror organization" and urged its members to join the protests. He also called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump to support the demonstrators.

Following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States military, the question arises whether Trump will indeed choose to intervene in Iran as well and take military action against the regime, due to the close relationship between the two countries in the anti-American axis.