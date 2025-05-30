Thousands turn out to anti-Israel protests across Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans took to the streets on Friday to protest against Israel's military campaign in Gaza, responding to a nationwide call by the Taliban authorities.

Large crowds gathered in several cities after Friday prayers waving Palestinian flags and burning pictures of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We are out in support with Gaza. And to show the world that Gaza is not alone, we are standing with them. Wherever Muslims are oppressed, we strongly defend them and condemn it," said 28-year-old Jannat in the capital Kabul.

Taliban Prime Minister Hassan Akhund condemned Israel's actions, labelling them a "genocide" and expressing concern over the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

"The situation continues to deteriorate daily, in blatant violation of fundamental humanitarian principles," he said in a statement.

The Islamists Taliban government, which is not internationally recognized, has long maintained vocal support for the Palestinian cause and regularly condemns Israel.