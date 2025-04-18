Top Iranian official says Tehran will never agree to dismantle nuclear program

Tehran’s red lines “mandated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei” can not be compromised in the talks, an unnamed "senior Iranian official" told Reuters on Friday.

According to the official, Iran told the U.S. it was ready to accept some limits on its uranium enrichment yet requested watertight guarantees that President Donald Trump would not ditch a nuclear pact once more.

“Iran understood in indirect talks in Oman that Washington doesn’t want Iran to stop all nuclear activities, and this can be a common ground for Iran and the US to start a fair negotiation,” the source was quoted as saying.

Also on Friday, Iran stated a nuclear agreement with the Americans was possible if “they demonstrate seriousness of intent and do not make unrealistic demands.”

On Thursday it was reported that Trump pushed back against Israel's plans of striking Iran's nuclear facilities.