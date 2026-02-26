Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly believe it would be politically advantageous for Israel to carry out a military strike against Iran before any direct involvement by the United States.

This assessment was reported overnight by Politico, citing two sources familiar with ongoing discussions inside the U.S. administration.

According to these officials, an Israeli attack would likely provoke retaliation from Tehran, potentially helping to rally American public opinion behind U.S. military action. Such a response could be framed as Iran targeting the United States or one of its key allies.

“There is thinking within the administration that, from a political standpoint, it would be preferable for the Israelis to strike first and alone. If the Iranians retaliate against us, that would give us a stronger justification to act,” one adviser told Politico.

Despite this line of reasoning, both sources consider a coordinated military operation between Washington and Jerusalem to be more probable. One of the advisers noted that within President Trump’s inner circle, the dominant belief remains that Iran will ultimately be attacked, saying bluntly: “They are going to be bombed.”

At the same time, the Financial Times reports that Iran is attempting to avert military escalation by offering the United States substantial economic incentives. Iranian officials are said to be promoting what they describe as a potential “commercial windfall,” including investments in oil, natural gas, mining projects, and strategic minerals.

An Iranian official quoted by the newspaper said the aim is to convince President Trump to reach an agreement that could prevent war. Another source confirmed internal discussions about such proposals, while emphasizing that no formal offer has yet been presented to Washington.

According to the Financial Times, Tehran is closely studying the precedent of Venezuela, where U.S. investments have taken place despite strained political relations. Iranian leaders reportedly hope a comparable economic arrangement could lead to eased sanctions and the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian assets currently frozen abroad.