Second round of US-Iran indirect talks begins in Geneva | LIVE BLOG
Iran's demand in this round of talks is the complete removal of sanctions and discussions about building trust regarding Iran's nuclear program, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency
Trump says he will be indirectly involved in Iran talks in Geneva
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that he will be “indirectly” involved in talks between Washington and Tehran set to begin later on Tuesday in Geneva, calling the discussions “very important.”
Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said he believes Iran wants to reach a deal over its nuclear program. “I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal,” he said, adding, “I hope they're going to be more reasonable.” He referred to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last summer, saying, “We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it believes the US position has moved toward “a more realistic one.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who met the head of the UN nuclear watchdog in Geneva, said he was seeking to “achieve a fair and equitable deal,” adding, “What is not on the table: submission before threats.”
Watch Trump's comments below.
Indirect negotiations with the United States have entered the technical phase, Iranian TV reports
Iran's Khamenei warns US military could be ‘so badly hit that it cannot get up’
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a warning to the United States on Tuesday as Iranian officials are holding indirect talks with US officials in Geneva, saying in a speech that “the strongest military in the world may sometimes be so badly hit that it cannot get up.”
He referenced recent US military deployments to the region, adding that “more dangerous than a warship is the weapon that can sink it and send it to the bottom of the sea.”
Khamenei also cited a statement by the US president about failing to destroy the Islamic Republic over the past 47 years, saying: “For 47 years, America has not been able to destroy the Islamic Republic. This is a good confession. I say: You will not be able to do this either.”
https://x.com/i/web/status/2023702708255953166
Iran and Oman FMs meet, Tehran demands complete removal of sanctions - report
Iranian Tasnim agency reported that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is currently meeting with Badr Al-Busaidi, Oman's Foreign Minister.
According to Tasnim, Iran's demand in this round of talks is the complete removal of sanctions and discussions about building trust regarding Iran's nuclear program.
The US delegation meets with IAEA Chief - report
The US delegation met with International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi and Oman’s foreign minister ahead of talks with Iran, Iranian state television reported, adding that the Iranian delegation already met Grossi and the Omani foreign minister in Geneva on Monday.
🔴 Second round of talks start as US Envoy Witkoff and Iranian FM Araghchi arrive at the venue, according to Iranian media
🔴 Tehran is 'positive and serious' about talks due to 'America's seriousness in lifting sanctions,' an Iranian official tells Reuters
Iran and the US hold separate talks via Oman in nuclear negotiations; IAEA chief set to join
Iran and the United States will speak separately with Oman’s foreign minister during their indirect nuclear talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday on state television.
The format mirrors the previous round, with the Omani minister relaying messages between the two sides.
Baghaei said discussions will focus on nuclear issues, and both Iran and the United States will also hold talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi.
Iranian and US delegations makes their way to venue for talks
https://x.com/i/web/status/2023684715308335579
🔴 Iran FM says the delegation will depart shortly for the Omani ambassador's residence in Geneva for indirect US talks
Iran received a promise that talks would only focus on nuclear issue
https://x.com/i/web/status/2023682396659609996
Iran agrees to IAEA visit to nuclear facilities, Arab news reports
https://x.com/i/web/status/2023574440848560343
