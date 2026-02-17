Trump says he will be indirectly involved in Iran talks in Geneva

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that he will be “indirectly” involved in talks between Washington and Tehran set to begin later on Tuesday in Geneva, calling the discussions “very important.”

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said he believes Iran wants to reach a deal over its nuclear program. “I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal,” he said, adding, “I hope they're going to be more reasonable.” He referred to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last summer, saying, “We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that it believes the US position has moved toward “a more realistic one.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who met the head of the UN nuclear watchdog in Geneva, said he was seeking to “achieve a fair and equitable deal,” adding, “What is not on the table: submission before threats.”

Watch Trump's comments below.