Trump casts doubt on Iranian Exile Reza Pahlavi’s support inside Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday voiced doubts about whether exiled Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi could command enough support inside Iran to eventually lead the country, describing him as “very likeable” but politically untested at home.

In an exclusive Reuters interview in the Oval Office, Trump said he was unsure how Iranians would view Pahlavi, the son of the late shah overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“I don’t know how he would be perceived in his own country,” Trump said, adding that the United States was “not at that stage yet.” He said Washington would have no objection if Iranians accepted such leadership, but stopped short of endorsing Pahlavi.

Pahlavi, 65, has lived in the United States since the revolution and has emerged as a prominent media voice during recent protests against Iran’s clerical rulers. However, Iran’s opposition remains fragmented and lacks a cohesive structure inside the country.

Trump said the collapse of Iran’s current government was possible amid ongoing unrest, noting that “any regime can fall,” while cautioning that the situation remained uncertain despite what he called an “interesting” moment for Iran.

The interview also touched on other global issues. Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the lack of progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin would be willing to negotiate. “President Zelensky must agree,” Trump said.

At home, Trump dismissed criticism from some Republican senators over a Justice Department investigation involving Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, urging party unity. He also brushed off warnings from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon about inflation risks tied to political pressure on the Fed.

Trump confirmed plans to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and said he would highlight the strength of the U.S. economy during remarks next week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.