Trump: 'I think we are getting very close to getting a deal with Iran'
Trump has touted a 'maximum pressure' policy, although he has stated that he prefers negotiations to military action
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
US President Donald Trump on Thursday indicated that he believe the Iran deal is "very close," speaking while on a state visit to Qatar.
"I think we are getting very close to getting a deal with Iran," he said, as the two countries are engaged in "very serious" talks on Tehran's nuclear program.
Trump has touted a "maximum pressure" policy, although he has stated that he prefers negotiations to military action.
Iran earlier said that it is willing to agree to a new deal if the US lifts sanctions.
This article received 0 comments