Trump: 'I think we are getting very close to getting a deal with Iran'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday indicated that he believe the Iran deal is "very close," speaking while on a state visit to Qatar.

"I think we are getting very close to getting a deal with Iran," he said, as the two countries are engaged in "very serious" talks on Tehran's nuclear program.

Trump has touted a "maximum pressure" policy, although he has stated that he prefers negotiations to military action.

Iran earlier said that it is willing to agree to a new deal if the US lifts sanctions.